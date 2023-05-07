Atlanta police offer reward for info leading to arrest of an accused killer

Atlanta police are offering a major financial award for information leading to the arrest of a man who murdered another man near Ponce City Market in 2022.

On October 27 at around 9 p.m., officers responded to 657 Boulevard near Wendy’s after getting reports of a person shot. The address is across for a Wendy’s, down the street from a Popeye’s for reference.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the victim, Ned Jackson, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect who in October, was seen in surveillance videos wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, in partnership with the ATF, is offering a reward of up to $5000 ($2500 Crime Stoppers, $2500 ATF) for information regarding an ongoing investigation lead by the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

