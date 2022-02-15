Atlanta police officer charged with rape in Acworth

Feb. 15—An Atlanta police officer has been arrested and charged with raping a woman in southwest Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

Lionel Dely, 32, of Marietta, was charged by sheriff's office investigators after investigating a rape allegation that was reported to authorities Feb. 2.

A woman reported the alleged rape occurred Jan. 31 in her Acworth apartment shortly after meeting the man, who had identified himself as an Atlanta officer who was conducting an investigation.

Investigators found evidence supporting a charge of rape, and confirmed Dely is an Atlanta officer, the sheriff's office said.

Dely turned himself in to deputies Friday night at the Cherokee County jail.

"The Atlanta Police Department cooperated with Cherokee detectives throughout the investigation," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Dely remains at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.