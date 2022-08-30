Atlanta police officer ‘relieved of duty’ after crashing police vehicle, DUI arrest, police say

An off-duty Atlanta police officer was “relieved of duty” after he was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing his police SUV, police said.

Carlos Thomas, 35, a seven year veteran of APD who was also a member of the Atlanta Proactive Enforcement & Interdiction (APEX) squad, was arrested on August 26.

It was just before 5:30 a.m. when state troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash along SR 166 in southwest Atlanta.

According to a police report, Thomas’ car was traveling west on SR166 while attempting to negotiate a right curve when it ran off the roadway on the left, struck a guardrail and spun around.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they identified Thomas as the driver of the crashed police explorer.

“I noticed his eyes were extremely bloodshot and watery,” wrote the responding trooper. “His speech was slurred.”

Troopers say Thomas refused to participate in a field sobriety test and declined to take a breathalyzer.

Investigators at the scene described Thomas as “very confused.”

“I asked Mr. Thomas where he was coming from, to which he said he didn’t know,” the trooper wrote in his report. “I then asked him where he was going to which he stated he thought he was going to pick up his child.”

When asked how many alcoholic beverages he had consumed, Thomas declined to answer.

“He stated that he was going through some stuff,” the trooper stated in his report.

Investigators say Thomas became agitated when asked to take a Breathlyzer.

“If you are going to take me to jail, take me to jail,” he told the trooper. “I will let my attorney deal with all that.”

Thomas was eventually taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Channel 2 attempted to contact Thomas, but unable to reach him. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

Thomas is now scheduled to attend an emergency meeting with APD’s interim chief.