Atlanta police officer, suspect hit by alleged DUI driver during foot chase

An Atlanta police officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after being struck by a vehicle, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Police responded to a disturbance just before midnight in the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road in Southeast Atlanta. The officer saw a suspect with a gun and chased him on foot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News learned several cars stopped in the street as the foot chase was ongoing, however, a person suspected of driving under the influence drove around the stopped cars, hitting the officer and the suspect.

The condition of both the officer and suspect is described as critical.

Atlanta police chief, Darin Schierbaum said the officer was protecting his community when he was attempting to arrest an armed suspect.

“The Atlanta Police Department will be here, with the family, until he makes a full recovery,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the vehicle accused of hitting both the officer and suspect was arrested. It is unclear if the driver is injured.

Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: