Atlanta police officer suspended after video appears to show him kicking handcuffed woman in the head

In a video posted on Instagram on July 26, a police officer apparently kicks a detained woman. Instagram/atluncensored

Video emerged Monday showing an officer seeming to kick a detained woman in the head in Atlanta.

An account posted footage showing a woman handcuffed after what was called a "domestic incident."

The Atlanta Police Department said the actions of the officer "appear to be unacceptable."

A police officer in Atlanta was suspended after video posted online appeared to show him kicking a detained woman in the head.

The video was published on Instagram Monday by the account Atlanta Uncensored, which said it took place in the Summerhill area of Atlanta following a "domestic incident" involving an unspecified other person.

It shows a woman face-down on the ground with her hands restrained behind her back.

Two officers, one male and one female, stand near her. At one point the woman raises her head and the male officer kicks her with his right foot.

The caption from Atlanta Uncensored said the woman "was kicked in the face by an officer after she spat on his boots and pants."

The video does not capture any sound from those involved, but does include the reaction of a person further away.

Insider is embedding the video. Readers should note that it depicts violence and also shows the woman partially unclothed.

A third officer approaches from behind a patrol car just after the apparent kick.

The video is about 6 seconds long, and does not show events before or after.

In a statement to the WSB-TV local news channel, the Atlanta Police Department said that it relieved two officers of duty after seeing the video.

It said one, a sergeant, was placed on unpaid suspension pending an investigation. Neither officer was named.

"Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable, and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident," a police statement said.

Insider has contacted the department for further information.

The police department said that its Office of Professional Standards had begun an investigation, the results of which would determine what the department does next.

In recent years video posted on social media has helped to expose incidents of police brutality.

A video showing George Floyd being pinned by the neck and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last year sparked a national debate about racism in the US, and protests across the country.

The officer involved in the incident, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder in June.

