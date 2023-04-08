Atlanta police officer taken to hospital after being shot by suspect, authorities say

Atlanta police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left two people injured.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of an officer-involved shooting at 3:56 a.m. at the Atlanta Sanitation Substation on North Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, they found an officer and a suspect who had been shot.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

The identities and conditions of those involved have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist.

The investigation remains ongoing.

