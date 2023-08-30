Atlanta police officers recover stolen vehicle, arrest armed driver
On Tuesday, August 22, Atlanta police were alerted to a stolen car in the area of Venetian Drive and Campbellton Road.
Video released by Atlanta Police shows officers spot the car parked next to a roadside pop-up tent and the 18-year-old driver walk to the tent.
Multiple officers responded and located him inside the tent and quickly arrested him without incident.
During his arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun from the suspect’s pocket.
He was charged with possession of a firearm by first offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen auto, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
The suspect has not been identified.
