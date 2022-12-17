Atlanta police promises to ‘catch any Grinch trying to steal your Christmas’

Atlanta Police are cracking down on thieves trying to steal your Christmas.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins obtained exclusive body camera video of officers arresting several teens at the Campcreek Marketplace in Southwest Atlanta on Dec. 2nd when investigators say they were caught with a stolen car.

The arrest comes as part of APD’s annual holiday initiative to catch any Grinch trying to steal your Christmas.

“We want everyone to feel safe,” said Capt. Antonio Clay.

Millions of folks are expected to shop this entire weekend before Christmas.

But, regardless of where you plan to shop in Atlanta, APD has had extra patrols at malls and shopping centers in every precinct since Thanksgiving.

Since Nov. 21st, investigators in APD Zone four have arrested five suspects. That includes one of the four teens seen in the exclusive body camera video after investigators say the teen was caught with the key to a stolen car.

Investigators are reminding shoppers just how easy it is to become a victim.

“We want you to feel safe while you are shopping, but we don’t want you to become an easy target. Don’t leave items in your car. Don’t leave your car running,” said Capt. Clay

