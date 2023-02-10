Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder

Atlanta police released more surveillance photos of people they are searching for that are believed to know what happened to a 13-year-old murdered near a skating rink.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Jan. 22, Deshon DuBose was shot in the parking lot of Cascade Family Skating on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died.

Police initially released images of people they believed may have seen the fight. On Thursday, they released more pictures, but this time of individuals they identified as persons of interest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta police have not specified if the people seen in the images are considered suspects, only that they are persons of interest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter

Anyone who recognizes anyone in the video should contact investigators or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS: