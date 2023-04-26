Atlanta police release photo of person of interest in death of transgender woman

Police have a person of interest in the death of a transgender woman.

Koko Williams was a rising star.

She was about to have one of her songs debut on a hit television show when she was killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have released a surveillance photo and need help identifying the person pictured.

They believe the man has some information that will help them solve the murder of Williams.

Her family is looking to the public to identify the person of interest as they try to make sense of her murder on April 18.

Nearly a week ago police released a video of another person of interest wearing a red jersey.

According to police, this other person may be key to figuring out what happened to Williams, one of two transgender women killed in the same week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ashley Burton, 37, was also shot and killed that week.

Police are working to determine if their deaths are hate crimes.

If you recognize the person of interest, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

In a statement, Atlanta police said they’re also investigating a third shooting that critically injured a Black transgender woman in January on Highland Ave. Investigators do not believe any of the cases are connected, but said they understand the widespread concern in the community.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: