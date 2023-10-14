Atlanta police release photo suspect seen breaking into beauty store

Atlanta police are looking for a suspect accused of criminally trespassing a business last month.

The trespassing happened on Sept. 2 at around 5:15 a.m.

The break-in happened at According to Fashion, a beauty store located on Decatur St. SE.

Channel 2 Action News has covered multiple burglaries at the same store in recent months.

The store’s owner, Catrina Cousar, told Channel 2 Action News that she is fed up with this rash of break-ins.

“I’m over it at this point. I’m over it,” said Cousar.

Police are continuing to investigate this break-in.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or here. Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

