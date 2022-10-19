Atlanta police release surveillance video of man they say robbed cellphone store
Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a man they say robbed a cellphone store.
In the video, a man with a noticeable limp can be seen crossing the street in Little Five Points before getting into a car and driving away from the store.
Officers say the man in the video is responsible for a robbery at Phone Max on Euclid Avenue last week.
Investigators say the man stole $2,000 from the store.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man in the video or his getaway driver.
Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for helping police identify the man.
Anyone who knows who he may be should call police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
