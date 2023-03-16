Atlanta police release video of drug bust that yielded cocaine, meth, fentanyl, heroin, ecstasy

Atlanta police have released bodycam video of a drug bust earlier this month.

On March 1, officers with the Atlanta Police Narcotics Unit and APEX Unit executed a search warrant at 692 Pearce St. SW.

During their search, officers seized 1,867.5 grams of cocaine, 432.8 grams of methamphetamine, 427.1 grams of fentanyl (enough to potentially kill over 213,000 people), 87.4 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of heroin, 11.3 grams of ecstasy pills, three firearms, and $1,880 cash.

Police arrested two suspects, Mekell Astin, 49, and Demarcus Morgan, 26.

Both men were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

