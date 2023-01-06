Atlanta police release video of suspect in deadly Christmas Eve gas station shooting

Atlanta police are searching for the man they believe to be behind a Christmas Eve shooting that left another man dead.

Officers say they were called to a Citgo gas station on Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve where they found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the gas station. The victim has not been released.

New surveillance footage of the suspect at the gas station shows him appear to interact with the victim before the shooting.

After the shooting, the suspect, who has not been identified, can be seen speeding away from the station.

The suspect can be seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, black beanie, white jeans, and a black bag across his chest.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

