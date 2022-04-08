Atlanta police release video of suspected vehicle in the murder of Atlanta businessman, father

The Atlanta Police Department released video and new information related to the shooting death of a businessman and father Monday morning in Midtown.

Desmond Key was shot and killed outside a luxury apartment building in Juniper Street.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln talked to the victim’s family about the loss of the young father, starting at 6 p.m. on Channel 2.

On Friday, police released new video they say show a car believed to be involved in the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video shows the vehicle driving around the corner.

“What we believe to be a Sudan Ford vehicle pulled up adjacent to Key,” APD Capt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Woolfolk said suspected person got out of the vehicle, walked up to Key, robbed him and then shot him.

APD said the suspect got back into the vehicle and left the location.

Woolfolk went on to say that Key was a hardworking man and leaves behind a family.

“This individual was a hardworking man. He was a graduate from one of the top schools here in the city of Atlanta, Morehouse College,” Woolfolk said. “He leaves behind a 7-year-old, an 8-year-old and his wife.”

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information and Crime Stoppers is offering a $35,000 reward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In other news:



