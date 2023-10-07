Atlanta police release video of woman being shot at while driving home

Atlanta police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a car 10 months ago.

Police say a woman was driving home on Fairburn Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022.

She told officers that the driver of the car behind her began shooting at her. She was not hurt, but the car was shot at least once.

The woman was not able to describe the car to officers.

APD is now releasing surveillance video that captured the shooting. The video is dark and it is difficult to see the car, but several shots can be heard being fired.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the car to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

