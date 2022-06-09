Atlanta police respond to 2 shootings within minutes Thursday afternoon

Atlanta police are investigating two shootings that happened within minutes in northwest Atlanta Thursday.

One shooting was reported on Skipper Place around 12:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported moments later around six miles away on Norfolk Street southwest.

NewsChopper 2 flew over an apartment complex on Skipper Place as officers were putting up crime scene tape in the area.

NewsChopper 2 also flew over the scene on Norfolk Street where police officers were checking out a car on the street.

Police said the man at the Norfolk Street scene was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred as a result of a fight between the victim and another man. Police said the men knew each other.

Police have not identified the victim or the shooter, or said whether the shooter has been taken into custody or what charges he faces.

