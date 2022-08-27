Atlanta Police responded to a standoff in Northwest Atlanta

It’s a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from 285 and Bolton Road.

The Atlanta Police Department said everything happened around 5 p.m. Friday when they got a call about a hostage situation. Police said a neighbor called them after hearing a woman screaming inside the home.

There was some kind of argument between the woman and her roommate.

Officers told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill the woman was being held inside the home against her will by her roommate.

Around 9 p.m., the woman was released from the home with minor injuries from the dispute.

Benjamin Hopson, a spokesperson with APD, said police have responded to the home before and they’re to communicate with the suspect. “Yes, we have about 4-5 negotiators on scene with SWAT,” said Hopson.

