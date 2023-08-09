Multiple people involved in shooting incident in parking garage at Grady Hospital, police say

Atlanta police say multiple people were involved in a shooting at a parking garage at Grady Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:17 p.m. Police said there was no active shooter and so far, there are no reports of injuries.

Officers said they discovered multiple vehicles damaged by gunfire in the parking garage.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. One person has been detained. Police are still investigating.

Officers are actively canvassing the area to find any other people involved. Police said the investigation revealed the shooting involved multiple people who know each other.

The hospital was initially on lockdown, but the lockdown has since been lifted. Grady issued a statement about the incident, saying:

“Grady Hospital was on lockdown for a short time due to reports of gunshots fired on the second level of one of our parking decks. The hospital is no longer on lockdown and normal operations have resumed. There was never an active shooter inside the hospital.”

