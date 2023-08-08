Atlanta police search for armed suspect accused of robbing victim at bus stop

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say committed an early morning robbery at a bus stop late last month.

At around 3 a.m. on July 30, a person waiting for the bus on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. was approached by a black Ford Mustang when someone in the passenger seat of the car pointed a gun out the window and demanded the victim’s belongings.

It is unclear what the victim lost during the robbery.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was seen on a surveillance camera of a nearby gas station.

The man was last seen inside a nearby gas station wearing a white hat and T-shirt.

Police believe he is the driver of the Ford Mustang.

Police are continuing to investigate this robbery.

Anyone with information on the case or the identification of the suspect the photos or video is asked to call Investigator Swanger at 404-216-4307 and refer to case number 232110283 or they can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

