Atlanta police search for burglary suspect accused of firing multiple rounds into home

Atlanta police are looking for a man who fired a gun in their home and burglarized it in early December.

Officials said on Dec. 5, officers responded to a home on Albemarle Drive after receiving alerts from an Audible Alarm.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told officers the suspect shot multiple rounds into their home and went inside before running away.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

