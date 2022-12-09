Atlanta police search for man wanted for attempting to burglarize home multiple times

Atlanta police said they are looking for a man who is wanted for attempting to burglarize a home Monday.

Officials said officers responded to a call for an attempted burglary on Monday around 2:40 p.m. at a home on Adair Avenue.

When officers got there, the damage on the home made them believe that it had been previously burglarized multiple times.

Surveillance footage provided by the homeowner showed a man using a wooden object to break through the home’s front door.

Officials said the video showed the suspect left after being unsuccessful with the burglary.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

