Atlanta police search for suspect accused of killing man near barbershop

Atlanta police are looking for a suspect accused of killing a man Friday night.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot just after 10 p.m. outside a barbershop on Sylvan Road SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s who had been killed.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a suspect up the street that quickly escalated to gunfire.

Police are still working to determine the identity of the suspect. No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

