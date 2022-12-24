Atlanta police search for suspects accused of burglarizing clothing store for 3rd time in a month
Atlanta police asked the public to help identify three suspects involved in a burglary.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities said on Dec. 10 at 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at Hype 24/7 on Cone Street.
According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects stole several pairs of shoes and clothing items and then fled the scene in a dark-colored ford sedan.
TRENDING STORIES:
A woman was asked for directions outside Costco before thousands disappeared from her bank account
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
Police said they believe the same three suspects are the ones who committed similar burglaries at the exact location on Dec. 4 and Dec. 16.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: