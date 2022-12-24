Atlanta police search for suspects accused of burglarizing clothing store for 3rd time in a month

Atlanta police asked the public to help identify three suspects involved in a burglary.

Authorities said on Dec. 10 at 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at Hype 24/7 on Cone Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects stole several pairs of shoes and clothing items and then fled the scene in a dark-colored ford sedan.

Police said they believe the same three suspects are the ones who committed similar burglaries at the exact location on Dec. 4 and Dec. 16.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

