Atlanta police search for suspects accused of vandalizing construction site
Atlanta police asked the public to help identify several suspects accused of vandalizing a construction site.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Dec. 30th, officers received reports of a vandalism incident on Auburn Avenue.
When officers arrived, the building manager told them the suspects entered the construction site and spray-painted multiple floors in the building.
TRENDING STORIES:
FAA orders airlines to pause all domestic departures due to system outage
Quavo shouts out nephew Takeoff on the field of Georgia’s championship celebration
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
Authorities said the suspects entered the property and began vandalizing the building between midnight and 6 a.m. that day.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: