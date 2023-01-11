Atlanta police search for suspects accused of vandalizing construction site

Atlanta police asked the public to help identify several suspects accused of vandalizing a construction site.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Dec. 30th, officers received reports of a vandalism incident on Auburn Avenue.

When officers arrived, the building manager told them the suspects entered the construction site and spray-painted multiple floors in the building.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the suspects entered the property and began vandalizing the building between midnight and 6 a.m. that day.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: