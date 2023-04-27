Atlanta police search for wanted teen accused of murder
Atlanta police are searching for a teen accused of murdering a man earlier this year.
Jyquez Harvey is wanted for his role in the February 17 shooting death of Julian Kolb, according to Atlanta police.
At around 4:40 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at a home on Allegheny St. in SW Atlanta. Upon their arrival, officers found Kolb outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Kolb was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating, police determined that Harvey was involved in Kolb’s murder.
He has warrants out for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman arrested after passing out in Cobb County McDonald’s drive-thru line with baby in car
2-year-old dies after being shot in the face at Ga. apartment complex, authorities say
APD asks people to plan ahead for Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson concerts, Hawks playoffs
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: