Atlanta police searching for 4 men they say robbed man at gunpoint outside Waffle House

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify four men they say robbed a man at gunpoint outside a Waffle House.

Police said the robbery happened on at around 6:15 a.m. July 5 at a Waffle House on Howell Mill Road.

The victim told police that he was sitting in his car in the parking lot when four armed men robbed him at gunpoint. The men took the victim’s phone, cash, wallet and bookbag and then sped away in a white Nissan Sentra.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, wasn’t hurt.

Police released images of three of the suspects who were caught on surveillance cameras before the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.