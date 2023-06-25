Atlanta police searching for armed robber accused of stealing $7,000 from convenience store

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store owner, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Police say the incident occurred on June 10 just before 8 a.m. that morning where they responded to 840 McDonough Boulevard Southeast.

When they arrived to the Exxon Gas Station, a black male suspect seen in surveillance video entered the location and pulled a gun.

During the robbery, police say the suspect stole nearly $7,000 from the store and ordered the clerk into the bathroom at the gas station.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

