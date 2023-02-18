Atlanta police searching for burglary suspects seen on video breaking into convenience store

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two burglary suspects who were seen on video breaking into a convenience store in southwest Atlanta.

Just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2022, officers responded to an alarm call at a convenience store on the 3000 block of Fairburn Road at a convenience store. When police arrived, they found a damaged front door and damage to the ATM machine, gaming machine and cash register at the business.

A Video showed the two men using a pry bar to enter the store while wearing hoods and face masks.

The suspects stole tickets and cigarettes, according to police.

The store owner told the police that they do not leave cash in the ATM or register overnight.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577 TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

