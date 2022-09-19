Atlanta police searching for driver who hit woman and left her to die

Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning on a stretch of road where we’ve seen a lot of pedestrian crashes.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in northwest Atlanta on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Finely Avenue where it happened.

What remains of this scene was crash investigation markings on the road and a piece of crime scene tape.

Investigators told Washington the woman was walking along the road when a driver hit her and just kept going.

The woman died at the scene.

“It’s really shocking,” said resident John Williamson.

Williamson says he was stunned to learn what happened along the path he walks almost every day.

“It’s a shame I can’t even walk through the crosswalk anymore,” Williamson said.

Resident Ken Elliot says he saw some of the commotion and can’t believe a driver left the woman to die.

“It’s just an awful thing to do,” Elliott said.

“Somebody needs to be responsible because that was somebody’s life that they took,” said resident Edward Shannon.

In September 2019, Channel 2 told you about 14-year-old Jermaine Wallace, who was also struck and killed by a driver as he waited for the bus to school along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The driver was later arrested and charged.

And in August of this year, police arrested another hit-and-run driver who struck a man along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. That victim survived.

In January 2020, Washington reported on how the Georgia Department of Transportation installed a pedestrian crossing signal along the parkway to help make the area safer.

“We need to go to City Council and see what else can be done because there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Williamson said.

As for this hit-and-run, police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

There are some surveillance cameras around, so detectives hope to gather more details from that video.

