Atlanta police searching for gunman accused of shooting man in face inside local business
Atlanta police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man in the face at the Troy Supermarket on Saturday.
Officials responded to a person shot call just after 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Joseph E. Boone. When police responded, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the face.
The victim was described as stable and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. His current condition is unknown.
APD has identified a suspect, who was seen wearing body armor and armed with a shotgun.
Anyone with information can contact police, either anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
