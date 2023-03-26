Atlanta police searching for gunman accused of shooting man in face inside local business

Atlanta police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man in the face at the Troy Supermarket on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials responded to a person shot call just after 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Joseph E. Boone. When police responded, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was described as stable and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. His current condition is unknown.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD has identified a suspect, who was seen wearing body armor and armed with a shotgun.

Anyone with information can contact police, either anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: