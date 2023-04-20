Atlanta police searching for killers behind 3 murders in a 3-mile radius

Police are investigating three murders that took place within three miles of one another in the span of eight hours.

Investigators say two of those homicides happened within ten minutes of each other and are believed to be connected.

One of those shootings happened at Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace in northwest Atlanta at 5:55 a.m. on Thursday morning. Jalen Curtis, 19, was found shot and killed at the apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Curtis’ aunt, who remembered her nephew as a hard worker.

Just a mile away, Korri Jackson, 27, was found shot to death on Main Street at 6:05 a.m.

Police found a car that they believe is connected to both murders.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several hours before, police found 20-year-old Xavier Simmons shot to death underneath a pavilion at Westside Park just three miles away from the other shootings at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Fernandes found one of the pavilions surrounded by yellow police tape.

“That’s surprising because I’ve never seen anything like really violent or anyone being suspicious around here,” parkgoer Abhish Desai said. “I come out here to just film workouts and stuff, so usually I feel like this is a much safer park than other areas.”

Police have not released details on possible suspects in any of the homicides.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]