Atlanta police searching for man who shot victim in the groin after conversation, officials say

Atlanta Police are investigating a man being shot in his groin just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Christian Hunt said police responded to the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road Southeast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hunt said police looked at the surveillance video of the incident and said the men were having what seemed to be normal conversation.

“Nothing looked to be heated about the conversation they were having,” Hunt said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim walked away from the suspect, the suspect followed behind the victim in an attempt to continue the conversation; they began to talk again when the suspect pulled his gun and shot the victim in his groin.

After shooting the victim, Hunt said the suspect didn’t immediately flee the scene.

Police did not release motive or details regarding the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:



