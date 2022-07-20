Atlanta police searching for men who shot homeowner who noticed men breaking into his vehicle

Atlanta police say they need the public’s help to locate three men who shot a man after he saw them breaking into his vehicle.

On Saturday, June 18 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of Lakewood Avenue SW.

While headed to the location, police found the gunshot victim at 1458 Metropolitan Parkway where he was attempting to drive himself to the hospital. He was able to pull over when he but saw Atlanta Fire and Rescue on the way.

The initial investigation revealed the victim went to 2790 Lakewood Avenue, parked his vehicle and went inside the location. Shortly thereafter, he observed three men breaking into his vehicle.

Police said the victim went outside and attempted to confront the men, when he was immediately shot. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s aggravated assault unit at 404-379-4324 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online here.

