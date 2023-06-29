Atlanta police searching for missing nonverbal 10-year-old with autism

Atlanta police are asking for your help to find a missing 10-year-old girl

Police listed Tunkara Fatouma as a critical missing juvenile.

Police say Fatouma is nonverbal and autistic.

She was last seen by her mother at their home on Bent Creek Way SW around 7:00 p.m.

According to the police report, Fatouma’s mother called her daughter’s name and looked for her throughout the residence and she was not found.

Police said the 10-year-old does not have a phone, no social media and according to the mother, left the residence with no shoes on.

Police said if anyone has seen Tunkara or knows of her whereabouts, contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404)-577-8477.

