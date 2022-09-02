Atlanta police searching for multiple suspects in shooting death of man, officials say

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to Night Commander Capt. Christian Hunt.

Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive in Southwest Atlanta. Hunt said when police arrived, they located a man dead after being shot.

According to Hunt, it appeared to be drug-related.

Suspects appear to be two men who ran into the wood line, hunt said. Police deployed K-9 officers to search the area the two men ran into.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

