Atlanta police searching for multiple suspects in shooting death of man, officials say
Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to Night Commander Capt. Christian Hunt.
Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive in Southwest Atlanta. Hunt said when police arrived, they located a man dead after being shot.
According to Hunt, it appeared to be drug-related.
Suspects appear to be two men who ran into the wood line, hunt said. Police deployed K-9 officers to search the area the two men ran into.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
