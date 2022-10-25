Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of attempted home invasion

Atlanta police are looking for a man who attempted to kick in a door of a residence last month.

On Sept. 24, a man kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road.

According to the homeowner, the man had been at the home previously and had been looking through the windows of the home.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, previous criminal incidents, and/or gang activity to please contact Crime Stoppers.

