Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of shooting woman at gas station in November

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man they say shot a woman at a Chevron gas station last year.

Police responded to the 180 Ponce De Leon Ave in reference to a person shot around 2 a.m. on Nov. 10. When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot, but was stable when she was transported to the hospital.

Surveillance video released from the incident shows the alleged suspect wearing all red; APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man seen here.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspect can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

