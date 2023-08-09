Atlanta police seek information about death of man who was murdered in cemetery

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help in providing information on a murder.

On July 26, officers responded to Metropolitan Parkway SW to a call about a man’s body lying in a cemetery.

The man, identified as Charles Johnson, 22, of DeKalb County, was found with several gunshot wounds to his body.

Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Reference case number 232070356.

