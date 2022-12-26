Atlanta police seek suspect in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

Atlanta, Georgia, police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place on Christmas Eve in the northeast portion of the city.

Police responded to reports that a person was shot on 111 Boulevard in Northeast Atlanta at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 24.

When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Crews responded to the scene and aided the man until he died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives began their investigation, which led to the acquisition of surveillance photos of a possible suspect.

The man being sought is Black and was wearing a light gray hoodie and white jeans.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at www.StopCrimeAtl.org to submit an anonymous tip.

The department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.