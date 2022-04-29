Atlanta police shoot man to death while executing a murder warrant

Atlanta police shot and killed a man in City of South Fulton Friday as they attempted to serve a murder warrant.

The incident happened on Hania Drive on Friday afternoon.

City of South Fulton Police said Atlanta Police requested their help to execute a warrant on the 7100 block of Hania drive.

As they tried to serve the warrant, an Atlanta police officer shot and killed the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or identified the victim.

It’s unclear what murder the suspect was accused in.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigating has been called to the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.







