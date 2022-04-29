Atlanta police shoot man to death while executing a murder warrant
Atlanta police shot and killed a man in City of South Fulton Friday as they attempted to serve a murder warrant.
The incident happened on Hania Drive on Friday afternoon.
City of South Fulton Police said Atlanta Police requested their help to execute a warrant on the 7100 block of Hania drive.
As they tried to serve the warrant, an Atlanta police officer shot and killed the suspect.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or identified the victim.
It’s unclear what murder the suspect was accused in.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigating has been called to the scene.
We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.