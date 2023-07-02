Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit looking for missing 12-year-old
The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Christian Thomas was last seen at 846 Flat Shoals Way SE on Friday, June 30.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, peach shorts over gray thermal pants, and orange Crocs shoes.
He was reported missing by his family.
If you have seen Thomas, please call 911 or the Atlant Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
