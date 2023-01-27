Atlanta police track down suspect who fled traffic stop

Police in Atlanta were able to track down a man who tried to escape a traffic stop.

On Friday, Jan. 20, at around 3:45 p.m., an Atlanta police officer saw the driver of a gray Mazda 4 roll through a stop sign.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Sylvan Circle and Perkerson Road and the driver initially pulled over and stopped, but moments later he drove away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer canceled the traffic stop and issued a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) order on his police radio.

As the officer continued driving, he noticed the suspect’s vehicle had crashed and was badly damaged on the front end.

The officer determined that the suspect hit a U-Haul truck before running away on foot.

Witnesses directed the officer in the direction of where the suspect ran.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Atlanta police helicopter was requested to help search for the suspect.

Police say the helicopter spotted what they believed was the suspect hiding in the woods.

The helicopter led officers directly to the suspect, who was later identified as Tyrone Colbert, 35.

Colbert had a bench warrant out of Clayton County. He was also charged with possession of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended license, hit and run, pedestrian in roadway, and failure to stop for a stop sign.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: