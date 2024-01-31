Atlanta police want your help to identify copper thieves

Atlanta police are trying to identify two men they say stole copper.

Police say the men stole copper on Jan. 29 at 780 Bender Street SW.

If you recognize them, you could be eligible for a $2,000 reward if you submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

