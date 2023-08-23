Atlanta police want to identify 2 men they say burglarized vape shop
Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of burglarizing a vape store.
On Friday, August 18, the men pictured backed a white minivan up to the door of Cloud 9 Smoke & Vape at 1738 Howell Mill Road NW.
One of the men can be seen on surveillance video breaking into the store.
Anyone with information on the burglary or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit tips online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
