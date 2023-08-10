Atlanta police want to identify 2 men they say deposited fraudulent checks, stole thousands

The Atlanta Police Department’s Fraud Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of depositing fraudulent checks at a Truist Bank location on March 7.

According to police, a Georgia ID for the account holder was presented, but the photo did not match that of the account holder.

A day later, $12,000 was withdrawn from the account.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you have information on the case or can identify the suspects, you are urged to call Investigator Robert Jackson at 404-546-6816 and refer to case number 231300830.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: