Atlanta police want to identify man accused of cashing fraudulent check, stealing almost $16K

Atlanta police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check.

According to police, the man entered the Truist Bank located at 26 Peachtree Street NW on December 2, 2022 and presented a fake ID of the victim, and was able to cash a fraudulent check for almost $9,000, then withdrew almost $7,000.

Police say the following day the man entered the Truist Bank located at 3300 Northside Parkway and again presented the fake ID and attempted to withdraw $9,000, but the transaction was declined.

The total attempted theft was nearly $26,000 with an actual loss of almost $16,000.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at stopcrimeatl.org and reference case number 223605007.

You can submit tips anonymously and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

