Atlanta police want to identify man accused of cashing fraudulent check, stealing almost $16K
Atlanta police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check.
According to police, the man entered the Truist Bank located at 26 Peachtree Street NW on December 2, 2022 and presented a fake ID of the victim, and was able to cash a fraudulent check for almost $9,000, then withdrew almost $7,000.
Police say the following day the man entered the Truist Bank located at 3300 Northside Parkway and again presented the fake ID and attempted to withdraw $9,000, but the transaction was declined.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The total attempted theft was nearly $26,000 with an actual loss of almost $16,000.
If you can identify the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at stopcrimeatl.org and reference case number 223605007.
You can submit tips anonymously and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
Atlanta woman asks for directions in Louisiana, gets shot in front of her kids instead
Thieves cut hole into brick wall of Georgia pawn shop, steal 60 guns, deputies say
Ga. woman pretended to be dead child’s grandmother for $35K life insurance payout, officials say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: