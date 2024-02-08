Atlanta police working to get barricaded, armed suspect to surrender

Police have closed a northwest Atlanta road as officials say negotiators work to get an armed barricaded suspect to surrender.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Thursday at 12:30 a.m., officers recieved reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on Ezra Church Drive.

According to the investigation, the dispute involved a man and a woman.

Police said that the woman escaped the home, but the man remained inside and ran to the back of the structure.

Officers confirmed that the suspect is believed to be armed.

The man’s identity has not been released.

No further details have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering information and will provide updates on Channel 2 Action New This Morning.

