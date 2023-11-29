Atlanta radio icon is the new voice of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

A well-known Atlanta radio host is now the new voice of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Ryan Cameron, who has worked at various radio stations across Atlanta, is the new voice of the airport’s automated voice message system.

His voice will help guide travelers through all overhead announcements, according to a news release from the airport.

One of Cameron’s messages said the following:

“Welcome to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Curbside passenger access is limited to active loading and dropoff. No waiting. Any vehicle left unattended will be ticketed and towed immediately. Smoking is permitted in designated areas only. Please do not smoke in front of the airport entrances.”

🚨breaking news: dreams dont have deadlines . So excited to be the voice of @HartsfieldATL I love my city . Someone commented “When I hear you ill know I am home!! “ I received that!🙏🏿. pic.twitter.com/HXowgY7R9J — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) November 28, 2023

The new message system debuted on Thanksgiving Eve.

“We strive to create a sense of place for people traveling to and through ATL, and there is no better manifestation than by partnering with an Atlanta radio legend like Ryan Cameron,” said ATL Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy General Manager Jai Ferrell. “His charisma, talent and professionalism make him a wonderful ambassador to the public as the voice of Hartsfield-Jackson.”

Cameron is an Atlanta native, a two-time Emmy Award winner and member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.

