Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized with hate symbol, speech for the second time in 2 days

Atlanta’s famed rainbow crosswalks have once again become the target of vandalism.

Early Friday morning, crews found swastikas and homophobic language spray painted on the crosswalks at Piedmont Rd. NE and 10th St. NE.

Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the same suspect who vandalized the crosswalks on Friday morning took his spray paint over to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta just a couple of blocks away.

The Federal Reserve was also tagged with a swastika and words on the base of a statue outside of the building.

On Wednesday night, a swastika appeared on the rainbow crosswalks. Atlanta Department of Transportation crews were able to quickly remove the hate symbol.

The City of Atlanta released a statement in relation to the vandalism on Wednesday night.

“Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew—in the rain—to remove the disgusting act of vandalism from our street. We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in a such a swift and efficient manner.” Michael Smith, Press Secretary

St. Mark United Methodist Church in midtown was also the target of vandals earlier this week.

Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that the same person who spray painted Wednesday night’s swastika on the rainbow crosswalks also threw a brick through several windows at St. Mark UMC.

Plexiglass protecting the 100-year-old stained glass window of the church was also hit with a brick. Luckily, it kept the stained glass from being harmed.

It is unclear if that suspect is also being considered a suspect in Friday morning’s vandalism.

Earlier this year, the rainbow crosswalks were defaced by apparent street racers doing doughnuts in the intersection leaving the area covered in tire marks on multiple occasions.